Pac-12 Commish George Kliavkoff Throws Shade at Big 12 Being 'Open for Business'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff had some fun at the expense of his Big 12 counterpart during the conference's media day session.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Kliavkoff said they "haven’t decided if we’re going shopping there yet or not" in reference to Brett Yormark's comment about the Big 12 being "open for business."

Yormark's comment on July 13 was intended to make it clear the Big 12 was exploring all of its options with Oklahoma and Texas set to leave for the SEC, possibly as soon as the 2024-25 academic year.

The Big 12 did react to the initial announcement that Oklahoma and Texas were leaving by voting to accept BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston into the conference. All three programs will be added to the fold in 2023.

Barring any changes with the Sooners and Longhorns, the Big 12 will have 14 teams for the 2023-24 academic year.

The long-term viability of the Pac-12 is very uncertain in the wake of USC and UCLA being approved to join the Big Ten starting in 2024.

The announcement that the two Pac-12 schools were leaving for the Big Ten came 10 months after commissioners for the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 said in a joint video conference they formed an alliance in response to realignment and ongoing expansion of the SEC.

Per Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, the Big 12 has been "involved in deep discussions" with multiple Pac-12 programs to help shore up its membership in the wake of USC and UCLA announcing their move to the Big Ten.

Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah were the schools specifically cited by Dodd as being on the Big 12's radar, with Oregon and Washington also receiving consideration.

Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports noted the Pac-12 could lose "hundreds of millions in rights fees" on its next television contract with two high-profile programs leaving.

The Pac-12 currently has broadcast deals with ESPN and Fox that expire in the summer of 2024. McCarthy noted the conference was hoping to double its annual rights fees from the $250 million it currently makes to roughly $500 million.

This current iteration of the Pac-12 has been in place since July 2011 when Colorado and Utah joined. The conference dates back to 1915 when it was originally known as the Pacific Coast Conference.

Kliavkoff is entering his second year as the conference's commissioner. He replaced Larry Scott, who served in the role from 2009-21.