Video: Dwight Howard Takes Part in WWE Tryouts Ahead of SummerSlam

Brett Carlsen/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

Eight-time NBA All-Star center Dwight Howard took part in WWE tryouts on Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee.



Sports reporter Arash Markazi provided footage of Howard cutting promos and noted that the longtime NBA veteran is serious about joining WWE some day.

Howard would be a late-bloomer at age 36, but being a world-class athlete who stands at 6'10" and 265 pounds certainly helps his cause even if he's spent the last 18 years playing in the NBA.

WWE is in town with SummerSlam scheduled to take place Saturday from Nashville's Nissan Stadium, the home of the Tennessee Titans.

Triple H, who was just named WWE's new head of creative, is on hand at the tryout from Wildhorse Saloon:

Howard has appeared at a WWE live event before. He notably confronted Rusev and Lana at a live event in Houston in 2015, when he played for the Rockets.

We'll see if Howard, now an NBA free agent, parlays his tryout into something more.