Video: Dwight Howard Takes Part in WWE Tryouts Ahead of SummerSlam

Video: Dwight Howard Takes Part in WWE Tryouts Ahead of SummerSlamJuly 28, 2022
Eight-time NBA All-Star center Dwight Howard took part in WWE tryouts on Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee.
Sports reporter Arash Markazi provided footage of Howard cutting promos and noted that the longtime NBA veteran is serious about joining WWE some day.
Arash Markazi
Dwight Howard said he would like to play in the NBA next season but is ready to transition and join the WWE if that does not happen. His NBA career began in Orlando and he said he's open to beginning his WWE career in Orlando where the WWE Performance Center is located.
Howard would be a late-bloomer at age 36, but being a world-class athlete who stands at 6'10" and 265 pounds certainly helps his cause even if he's spent the last 18 years playing in the NBA.
WWE is in town with SummerSlam scheduled to take place Saturday from Nashville's Nissan Stadium, the home of the Tennessee Titans.
Triple H, who was just named WWE's new head of creative, is on hand at the tryout from Wildhorse Saloon:
Triple H
Thanks for all the birthday wishes and messages. Spent the day with the team looking for the future of WWE! Excited for this week of #WWETryouts … the future is bright!
Howard has appeared at a WWE live event before. He notably confronted Rusev and Lana at a live event in Houston in 2015, when he played for the Rockets.
WWE
The Houston Rockets Dwight Howard heard enough Anti-America talk from Lana and Rusev!
We'll see if Howard, now an NBA free agent, parlays his tryout into something more.