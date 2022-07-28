Cowboys' Dak Prescott on Mike McCarthy's Job Security: 'Mike’s My Guy'

AP Photo/LM Otero

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has faced some speculation regarding his job security heading into the 2022 season, but he has the support of his quarterback.

Dak Prescott was asked about the rumors surrounding McCarthy after Thursday's practice, and he told reporters: "Mike's my guy. That's the only thing that matters is this season."

