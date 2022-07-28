Lamborghini Offered in Exchange for LeBron James Panini Flawless Triple Logoman Card

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

The hunt for a LeBron James Panini Flawless Triple Logoman card created a chase that seemingly only rivaled Willy Wonka.

Instead of searching for a golden ticket, collectors were seeking the one-of-one card that featured an embedded NBA logo cut from three different game-used James jerseys—one from each of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.

ESPN's Dan Hajducky and Tom VanHaaren detailed the chase for the exclusive card, which featured bounties for card breakers who found it in a box opening. Drake offered $200,000 to find the card, while others had bounties as high as $550,000.

WhatNot, a trading card marketplace, offered a Lamborghini to the person who unearthed the card.

Cases that could theoretically hold the card became extremely valuable.

"Before Drake entered, cases were about $20,000 each," collector Matt Allen told ESPN. "But when he came in, it just blew up and went crazy. It pushed Flawless cases past $40,000 each."

The card was eventually found and sold at Goldin Auctions for $2.4 million last month.