    Lamborghini Offered in Exchange for LeBron James Panini Flawless Triple Logoman Card

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJuly 28, 2022

    AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

    The hunt for a LeBron James Panini Flawless Triple Logoman card created a chase that seemingly only rivaled Willy Wonka.

    Instead of searching for a golden ticket, collectors were seeking the one-of-one card that featured an embedded NBA logo cut from three different game-used James jerseys—one from each of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.

    Goldin @GoldinCo

    It's here! The Modern Card Grail is at Goldin. <a href="https://t.co/cIpO1Wd2uI">pic.twitter.com/cIpO1Wd2uI</a>

    ESPN's Dan Hajducky and Tom VanHaaren detailed the chase for the exclusive card, which featured bounties for card breakers who found it in a box opening. Drake offered $200,000 to find the card, while others had bounties as high as $550,000.

    WhatNot, a trading card marketplace, offered a Lamborghini to the person who unearthed the card.

    Cases that could theoretically hold the card became extremely valuable.

    "Before Drake entered, cases were about $20,000 each," collector Matt Allen told ESPN. "But when he came in, it just blew up and went crazy. It pushed Flawless cases past $40,000 each."

    The card was eventually found and sold at Goldin Auctions for $2.4 million last month.

