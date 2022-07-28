WWE's Big E Unsure He'll Wrestle Again After Doctors Advice About Another Neck Injury

Source: WWE.com

As he continues to recover from a broken neck suffered earlier this year, Big E admitted he doesn't know if he will be able to wrestle again.

Appearing on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani (h/t Sean Reuter of Cageside Seats), the former WWE champion said he's "unsure" if stepping into the ring will be an option for him.

"My hope is—I feel great now. And I’m grateful for that," he added. "But to keep miles and damage on my body? That’s something I have to think about, and I feel like I have a lot more to live for now than I did years and years ago. Or at least now, I have a lot of things that I want to do in my life. So that’s something that I’ll have to think about."

Big E originally suffered a broken neck in a tag match on the March 11 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Ridge Holland grabbed him for an overhead belly-to-belly suplex, but he landed on top of his head.

The following day, Big E announced he suffered non-displaced fractures of the C-1 and C-6 vertebrae in his neck. In a recent update on July 4, he said his C-1 isn't ossifying and doctors were going to wait until the one-year anniversary of his injury to do more scans.

In his interview with Helwani, Big E noted spine specialists told him "it could be even worse" and "more catastrophic" if he suffered another break in his neck.

WWE signed Big E in 2009 after he played college football at the University of Iowa. The 36-year-old debuted on the main roster in December 2012.

Since 2014, Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods have worked together as a trio. The New Day has been one of the most popular and successful factions in WWE history. They have combined to win the Raw and SmackDown tag titles eight times.

The peak of Big E's singles career came in September 2021 when he cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase and defeated Bobby Lashley to win the WWE championship. He held the title until the Day 1 show on Jan. 1 when he was defeated by Brock Lesnar in a fatal-five way match.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).