Report: Mike Tyson Not Dealing with Injury Despite Being Spotted Using Cane in NYC

Boxer Mike Tyson turned heads when he used a cane while limping from a car to a hotel in New York City on Tuesday, but he apparently isn't dealing with a new injury.

"He's dealing with a sciatica flare-up," a source told TMZ Sports. "Nothing serious. Just an occupational hazard for an athlete like Mike."

TMZ called it an "old back issue" for Iron Mike.

Tyson recently made headlines for punching a fellow passenger on an airplane in April.

"I was wrong, that should've never happened," Tyson told Jimmy Kimmel. "That's me back in my primitive child stages. I shouldn't of done that, but I was just irritated, tired, high and pissed off. S--t happens!"

He ultimately did not face any charges with the San Mateo County District Attorney saying "the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interaction between Mr. Tyson and the victim, as well as the requests of both the victim and Mr. Tyson" led to the decision.

Tyson was known for his knockout power during a boxing career that saw him go 50-6 with 44 knockouts.

His last professional bout came in 2005, although he told Kimmel a fight against Jake Paul "could be very interesting. I never really took it serious, but yeah, it could be really interesting. Everything is possible, yeah. But it gotta happen this year. It gotta happen this year."

While Tyson is a legend and would surely be a threat to Paul or almost anyone else he fought against, he is also 56 years old.

The wear and tear from a long career seemed to be a factor recently when he was using a cane, although he at least wasn't dealing with a new injury.