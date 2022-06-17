Mike Tyson: 'I Was Irritated, Tired, High and Pissed off' Before Plane Punch

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mike Tyson showed remorse for punching a fellow passenger on an airplane when discussing the incident on Jimmy Kimmel Live (h/t TMZ Sports).

"I was wrong, that should've never happened," Tyson said (7:05 in video). "That's me back in my primitive child stages. I shouldn't of done that, but I was just irritated, tired, high and pissed off. S--t happens!"

Video of the April incident went viral, but Tyson did not receive any criminal charges after a review from police. The San Mateo County District Attorney cited the "conduct of the victim leading up to the incident" as part of the reason no charges were filed.

The video clearly showed a man climbing over a seat talking to Tyson, while the boxer's representatives told TMZ Sports that he threw a water bottle at Tyson.

"He was f--kin' with me. ... I took pictures with this n----," Tyson told the Hotboxin' podcast. "I shouldn't even be taking public planes. My wife gets mad I take public planes."

It's clear frustrations boiled over, leading to the altercation.

This could also be a lesson not to bother a former heavyweight boxing champion, because you don't know what kind of mood he might be in.