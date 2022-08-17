Grizzlies 2022-23 Schedule: Top Games, Championship Odds and Record Predictions

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The future is now for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Years of rebuilding the roster finally paid off in a big way last season with the Grizzlies tying a franchise record with 56 wins. They earned the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference playoffs and won a postseason series for the first time since 2014-15.

Memphis' season came to a disappointing end against the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals. Grizzlies fans will spend a long time wondering what might have been in that series if Ja Morant hadn't missed the final three games because of a bone bruise in his right knee.

Boasting a young roster on the rise, general manager Zach Kleiman shied away from making drastic changes this offseason. He did trade away De'Anthony Melton to the Philadelphia 76ers for Danny Green and draft rights to No. 23 overall pick David Roddy.

The main core of the 2021-22 squad is coming back next season to lead the Grizzlies in a loaded Western Conference.

Here's a look at the schedule Memphis will face as it looks to repeat as Southwest Division champs in 2022-23.

2022-23 Grizzlies Schedule Details

Season Opener: Oct. 19 vs. New York Knicks

Championship Odds: +2400 (FanDuel)

Full Schedule: NBA.com

Top Matchups

Golden State Warriors (First matchup: Dec. 25)

Morant and Draymond Green got the anticipation for this game started earlier in the week when it was reported these two teams would play on Christmas Day.

Even if this were only a rematch because of their playoff series, it would be worth spotlighting because the Grizzlies and Warriors figure to be among the best teams in the NBA again.

But after their title win over the Boston Celtics, Warriors players stoked some of the flames still burning from the Grizzlies series.

Klay Thompson remembered Jaren Jackson Jr.'s "Strength in Numbers" tweet when the Grizzlies beat Golden State on March 28. He referenced it during his postgame press conference after Game 6 of the NBA Finals, nearly three months later.

Morant later followed up with a tweet about the Grizzlies having "real estate" in the Warriors' heads, leading to a response from Draymond Green.

The road to an NBA championship in the Western Conference still goes through Golden State.

The Grizzlies did have Golden State's number during the 2021-22 regular season, winning three of four head-to-head matchups between the two teams. If they are going to take the next step in their development, beating the reigning NBA champs is a good place to start.

New Orleans Pelicans (First matchup: Nov. 15)

Every matchup between the Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans is going to start with a discussion about Morant and Zion Williamson.

Williamson was the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft by the Pelicans. Morant went No. 2 to the Grizzlies.

Williamson has shown flashes of being a superstar, but injuries have limited him to just 85 games over the past three seasons. He missed the entire 2021-22 campaign with a foot injury.

Despite those injury issues, the Pelicans gave Williamson a five-year, rookie max extension worth $193 million in July.

Morant has been the best player selected in the 2019 draft. He was named to his first All-Star team last season, setting career-highs in scoring average (27.4 points per game), rebounds (5.7), field-goal percentage (49.3) and three-point percentage (34.4).

The first Grizzlies-Pelicans game this season will mark the first head-to-head matchup between Morant and Williamson since Feb. 16, 2021. New Orleans won that meeting 144-113. Williamson scored 31 points on 13-of-16 shooting with six assists.

Even though the Grizzlies still look like the best team on paper in the Southwest Division, the Pelicans could be a sleeper team in the Western Conference. Williamson's health is a huge factor in determining their ceiling, but the roster as a whole looks solid.

Brandon Ingram averaged more than 20 points, five rebounds and five assists per game last season for the first time in his career. CJ McCollum brought an offensive spark down the stretch after being acquired from the Portland Trail Blazers in February.

If the Pelicans want to measure themselves against the best teams in the conference, the best place to start is with the top team in their own division.

Season Forecast

The Grizzlies have the makings of a top contender in the Western Conference. Morant is on track to become a potential MVP candidate if he continues to ascend as he has in each of his first three seasons.

Jackson had the first injury-free season of his career in 2021-22. The 22-year-old responded, not coincidentally, by having his best season with 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game in 78 starts.

Things aren't going to start as well for Jackson in 2022-23. The Grizzlies announced on June 30 he underwent surgery to repair a stress fracture in his right foot and will miss four to six months.

Given how volatile foot injuries can be, betting on Jackson to be back at the start of the season is a risky proposition. Another year of positive development from Desmond Bane and Ziaire Williams will do a lot to elevate the Grizzlies' ceiling.

Even if Memphis is better on paper next season, it wouldn't be a surprise if the team finishes with a worse record.

The West figures to be better with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George returning for the Los Angeles Clippers; Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. coming back for the Denver Nuggets; Rudy Gobert joining Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards on the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Portland Trail Blazers adding Jerami Grant and Gary Payton II to play with Damian Lillard.

In a loaded conference, the Grizzlies will have to play close to perfect basketball all year if they want to be a top three seed. They should make the playoffs without having to go through the play-in tournament, but the health of Jackson could determine how high they climb.

Record Prediction: 49-33

