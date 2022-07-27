FIFA 23 Drops New Gameplay Trailer Showcasing New Features, HyperMotion2 Technology

Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

FIFA 23 has unveiled features for the new version of the popular video game franchise.

The biggest difference for this year's game is the inclusion of HyperMotion2 Gameplay Technology.

The developers used motion capture on two professional matches as well as training drills to create "over 6,000 authentic true-to-football animations." They totaled twice as much real-world motion capture as the year before with the aim of producing a more realistic game.

FIFA 23 will also feature women's club teams for the first time and includes specific animations for the women's game.

Among the in-game improvements, the addition of a power shot and upgraded free kicks are notable as players look for new ways to score.

FIFA 23 will be released Sept. 30.