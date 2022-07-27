T.Y. Hilton 'Still in the Mix' for Colts to Sign to Contract, Says GM Chris Ballard

Norm Hall/Getty Images

As teams continue to fill out their rosters at the start of training camp, the Indianapolis Colts are keeping an eye on one of their former players to potentially boost their wide receiver room.

General manager Chris Ballard told reporters Tuesday that T.Y. Hilton is "still in the mix" for the Colts to sign.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

