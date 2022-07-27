Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: Nets 'Don’t Want' PG Unless There's 'Significant Changes'

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

Kyrie Irving reportedly wants to be a Net, even if it means playing without Kevin Durant.

It does not appear that feeling is mutual.

Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reported the Brooklyn Nets "don't want to run it back unless significant changes are made" in regard to Irving.

It's unclear what those changes would entail, and Irving has not shown himself to be willing to make sacrifices—or go against his personal opinions—for the betterment of a team.

Much of the controversy surrounding the Nets' miserable 2021-22 season would have been avoided if Irving had chosen to undergo COVID-19 vaccination. Brooklyn would not have been limited to 29 games with Irving on the floor and would not have slogged through a long stretch where James Harden shouldered the load with Irving and Durant out.

It seems unlikely Harden would have forced a midseason trade to the Philadelphia 76ers if he had help from Irving.

While no one can deny Irving's on-court talent, he also took a midseason sabbatical that coincided with his birthday during the 2020-21 campaign. Time and again, Irving has shown himself to be as frustrating to deal with as he is brilliant at breaking down defenders off the dribble.

Based on the Nets' actions as they negotiated a potential extension with Irving, the situation does not seem salvageable. The front office likely does not feel it can trust Irving and is seemingly so fed up with the situation that it alienated Durant.

Now, the Nets are spending their offseason shopping Durant following his trade request. An Irving trade has not been a priority as the team focuses on Durant's desired exit, but it likely won't take long for the Nets to move on after the KD situation is sorted.