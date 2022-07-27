NFL Rumors: Travis Kelce, Chiefs Agree to New Contract to Give a Raise for 2022

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce is reportedly getting a raise in salary for the 2022 season.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Kelce and the Chiefs agreed to an adjusted contract Wednesday that will see money "moved from the back of the deal to properly compensate" him.

Per Spotrac, Kelce signed a four-year, $57.25 million contract extension with the Chiefs in 2020 that included $22.75 million in guaranteed money.

