MLB Rumors: Teams Expect Tyler Mahle to Be Traded; Reds May Insist Moustakas in Deal

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Rival MLB teams reportedly expect the Cincinnati Reds to deal starting pitcher Tyler Mahle ahead of Tuesday's 2022 MLB trade deadline, but there may be a catch.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Wednesday opposing front offices are uncertain about whether the Reds will "insist" the acquiring team also take on infielder Mike Moustakas and at least a portion of what's left on his four-year, $64 million contract in a potential Mahle trade.

Moustakas, who's making $16 million this season, is scheduled to earn $18 million in 2023 with a $20 million club option or $4 million buyout for 2024.

