Kevin Durant Doesn't Take Questions at 'Point Gods' Premiere amid Nets Trade Rumors

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Kevin Durant knew what reporters were going to ask, so he simply did not allow them to get in a question.

The disgruntled Brooklyn Nets forward made an appearance on the red carpet Tuesday for the premiere of NYC Point Gods but did not stop to talk to reporters.

It's been nearly a month since Durant requested a trade from the Nets, and we are seemingly nowhere close to a resolution. Brooklyn has set a massive asking price for the future Hall of Famer, one teams have, to this point, been nowhere near willing to match.

"Brooklyn does want to trade Kevin Durant. They're serious about it, but they want to do it on their terms," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Monday on SportsCenter. "They want to do it for the kind of package they want back. They need teams—unless they're going to lower their asking price—Brooklyn needs teams to step up and start offering more than they have."

Durant avoiding media questions about his status in Brooklyn is no surprise. He's had an occasionally standoffish relationship with media throughout his career as is.

The idea that he would take time out at a red-carpet premiere to air his grievances is some pie-in-the-sky wishful thinking from reporters.

Don't expect Durant to make many—if any—statements through the media until he's contractually obligated to do so next season.

Wherever that season may wind up being played.