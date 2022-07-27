D-Backs' Druw Jones, Son of Andruw, Suffers Shoulder Injury; Timetable Unknown

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Druw Jones suffered a shoulder injury during his first batting practice with the Arizona Diamondbacks organization Tuesday, per ESPN's Kiley McDaniel.

The extent of the injury is unclear, but the 2022 No. 2 pick would miss the remainder of the year if surgery is required.

The Athletic's Zach Buchanan added:

"The 18-year-old Jones has already undergone medical imaging and will meet with Phoenix-based orthopedic surgeon Dr. Gary Waslewski on Wednesday to determine the next course of action. [D-Backs farm director Josh] Barfield said 'it's too early to say' whether Jones will be ready for the start of spring training next year."

Jones signed with the Diamondbacks last week for a bonus of $8.2 million. He was the second overall pick out of Wesleyan High School in Georgia, being picked behind only Jackson Holliday, the son of former seven-time MLB All-Star Matt Holliday.

Jones, the son of former Atlanta Braves star Andruw Jones, was named the 2022 Georgia High School State Player of the Year after leading his team to a 35-0 record and hitting .570 with 13 home runs in his senior season.

Jones was also ranked as the top prospect in the 2022 class, per MLB.com.

The 18-year-old's injury is certainly unfortunate for the Diamondbacks, who have seen some of their top picks over the last several years suffer injuries shortly after signing.

Arizona's 2019 first-round pick, Corbin Carroll, underwent season-ending shoulder surgery during the 2021 season after appearing in just seven games. Also in 2021, sixth overall pick Jordan Lawlar appeared in two pro games before missing the remainder of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Despite the injuries, both Carroll and Lawlar are among the top-ranked prospects in baseball. Carroll ranks second in MLB.com's Top 100, while Lawlar comes in at No. 11.