Red Sox Trade Rumors: J.D. Martinez Being Shopped Ahead of MLB Deadline

J.D. Martinez might not be a member of the Boston Red Sox come Aug. 2.

The Red Sox are listening to offers for the veteran slugger, ESPN's Buster Olney said on Tuesday's episode of the Baseball Tonight podcast (h/t Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors).

The report comes after Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy said during an interview with WEEI (h/t Alex Speier of the Boston Globe) that "there's been no discussion or communication internally or externally" about trading either Rafael Devers or Xander Bogaerts ahead of the deadline.

Some believed Bogaerts could be a trade candidate this summer as he is expected to opt out of his contract with the Red Sox this fall and enter free agency. Devers was also speculated as a trade candidate as he and the BoSox have been unable to reach an agreement on an extension and he'll become an unrestricted free agent after the 2023 season.

As for Martinez, he is in the final year of his contract, earning $19.35 million this season.

The 34-year-old has been with the Red Sox since 2018 and is in the midst of yet another impressive season in Boston, hitting .302/.368/.481 with nine home runs and 38 RBI in 81 games.

However, the Red Sox continue to lose standing in the AL East, sitting fourth with a 49-48 record, and appear further and further away from contending. They are 17 games behind the first-place New York Yankees and continue to fall behind the third-place Tampa Bay Rays.

Boston is also in danger of dropping to fifth in the division, with the Baltimore Orioles at 48-48.

In addition, the Red Sox are dealing with a slew of injuries. Pitchers Chris Sale, Michael Wacha, Rich Hill, James Paxton, Matt Strahm, Matt Barnes, Josh Taylor and Tyler Danish are on the injured list, as are Trevor Story, Christian Arroyo, Kike Hernandez and Devers.

If the Red Sox decide to sell, Martinez might not end up being the only player moved in Boston at this year's deadline, so keep an eye on the team as we inch closer to the Aug. 2 deadline.