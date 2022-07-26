Odell Beckham Jr.'s Under-the-Radar Landing Spots After Julio Jones' Bucs Contract

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Cross the Tampa Bay Buccaneers off the list of possible suitors for free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that the Bucs agreed to a one-year deal with Julio Jones.

Between the opportunity to play alongside Tom Brady and Tampa Bay's short-term ambitions, that was an obvious fit for Beckham. Now, his most realistic landing spots are drying up.

A reunion with the Los Angeles Rams has always felt the likeliest outcome, even though the reigning champions signed Allen Robinson II. The Green Bay Packers check all of the boxes as well since they have a legendary quarterback, a championship-caliber squad and a positional need after trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Taking those two off the table, the New England Patriots could be in the mix given Beckham's respect for head coach Bill Belichick. The Dallas Cowboys did little to replace Amari Cooper after trading him to the Cleveland Browns. If Beckham is willing to take a backseat like he did in L.A., then the Philadelphia Eagles make a lot of sense too.

Depending on how long the 29-year-old willing to wait, you could even include teams that don't project to be contenders right now but could look a lot different once the season opens.

Neither the Chicago Bears nor Jacksonville Jaguars is expected to do much. However, they each made a coaching change that could significantly benefit a quarterback they hope will be a long-term solution.

If Justin Fields or Trevor Lawrence takes a big step forward, the Bears or Jags might look attractive to an experienced wideout with something to prove. Beckham could put pursuing a second Super Bowl title aside and focus instead on rebuilding his individual value.

In June, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Get Up that Beckham may not back to 100 percent from his torn ACL until October or November. Early October would put him coming back in Week 4, and November runs all the way through Week 12.

Signing now would give OBJ some security and allow him to get acclimated to new surroundings if he decides against rejoining the Rams. With seemingly few suitors right now, sitting back for a month or two would allow the landscape to evolve and potentially open new opportunities.