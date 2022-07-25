Trey Mancini 'Taking It All in' with Orioles amid Mets Trade Rumors at Deadline

G Fiume/Getty Images

The New York Mets are rumored to be interested in pursuing a trade for Baltimore Orioles slugger Trey Mancini, which would end his tenure with the only franchise he's known since his major league debut in 2016.

Ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline, Mancini seems to have accepted his fate, telling Mark Viviano of WJZ-TV in Baltimore that he's approaching the next four games at Camden Yards as his last as an Oriole and he's "taking it all in."

Mancini can become a free agent after the 2022 season thanks to the mutual option on his contract for next year. Primarily playing as Baltimore's designated hitter, Mancini is slashing .268/.345/.749 in 86 games this year with nine home runs and 37 RBI.

The 30-year-old has been one of the faces of the Orioles throughout his run with the team. He has hit at least 20 home runs in each of his last four years, including a career-high 35 in 2019. Mancini missed the entire 2020 season after undergoing surgery to remove a malignant tumor from his colon. He returned last year to hit 21 home runs with 71 RBI, earning the American League Comeback Player of the Year award.

If the Mets do acquire Mancini, it would reunite him with manager Buck Showalter, who coached him from 2016 to 2018 in Baltimore. It would also move him from the last-place team in the AL East to a New York team that is battling to win the National League East.

Mancini would provide the Mets with a consistent hitter at the DH spot who can also play the field. He's made 25 starts at first base this year and has also spent some time in both corner outfield spots.

The Orioles are 47-48 heading into Monday's home opener against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Mets (59-37) are set to host the New York Yankees in the first Subway Series of the season.