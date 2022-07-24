MLB Rumors: Mets Still Scouting Orioles' Trey Mancini After Daniel Vogelbach Trade

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The New York Mets reportedly "continued to scout" Baltimore Orioles slugger Trey Mancini during his most recent series against the New York Yankees, according to Andy Martino of SNY.

New York already traded for one designated hitter on Friday, adding Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates in a deal for pitcher Colin Holderman. The team could still look to add more depth to the lineup with Mancini, who can become a free agent after the season.

The 30-year-old is hitting .271 with a .349 on-base percentage and nine home runs in 85 games in 2022. He's also already familiar with current Mets manager Buck Showalter having played for him in 2016-18 with the Orioles.

Mancini has mostly been a designated hitter this season, although he has made 25 starts at first base and has appeared at both corner outfield spots this year. He has 291 career appearances in the outfield, which could give the Mets some valuable versatility in the roster.

The right-handed hitter could also form a platoon with the left-handed Vogelbach if the team wants to keep both as a DH. Though Mancini hits well against all pitchers, Vogelbach has a .896 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season but just a .423 mark against lefties.

It would help upgrade the Mets' weakness at DH.

J.D. Davis has made the most starts at the position this year (39) and is hitting just .240 with three home runs. The team's designated hitters as a whole have a .217 batting average with nine home runs. Five of those home runs were from regular first baseman Pete Alonso.

Mancini is someone who could help as the Mets try to hold onto their slim lead in the NL East, although the Orioles might not want to sell a productive hitter as they remain in playoff contention.

The 47-47 squad entered Sunday just 3.5 games out of the final wild-card spot in the AL.