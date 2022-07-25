Mark Murphy 'Very Confident' Davante Adams Will Be Part of Packers’ Hall of Fame

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy doesn't hold any ill will toward Davante Adams despite the wide receiver pushing for a trade to the Las Vegas Raiders in March.

According to Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith, Murphy recently said he expects Adams to eventually be inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame.

"I have tremendous respect for Davante," Murphy said. "Obviously he was a great player for us, and as fine a person as you’ll ever see in the game. The way he handled this entire situation was really outstanding, and I am very confident that he will come back and he will be a member of our Hall of Fame."

Adams spent the first eight years of his career in Green Bay and quickly developed into one of the best receivers in the NFL. His chemistry with Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers was unmatched, as the two of them set the franchise record for most touchdowns by a quarterback-receiver tandem with 68.

In 2021, Adams set career-highs with 123 catches and 1,553 receiving yards while adding 11 touchdowns on his way to earning first-team All-Pro honors for the second straight year. The 29-year-old has also been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the last five seasons.

Despite his success in Green Bay, Adams sought to be closer to his home state of California, which led to his trade to Las Vegas. Joining the Raiders also reunites him with Derek Carr, who was his collegiate quarterback at Fresno State.

Adams recently raised some eyebrows when he compared Carr to Rodgers, who is the two-time reigning NFL MVP.

"Anytime you change quarterbacks from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer ... it's going to be a little bit of an adjustment," Adams said last week. When speaking to reporters on Sunday, he stood by that statement.

"What I'm not going to do is take away from that statement because, why is Derek not a Hall of Famer? What I meant, I left one key word out of there because that's not exactly what I meant," he said. "But I do think that Derek's career is Hall of Fame-worthy, and why not? Does he have the MVPs right now? No. Has he won a Super Bowl? Not yet. That's obviously what we're chasing."