Mets Rumors: 'No Momentum' in Josh Bell Trade Talks with Nationals

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Don't expect to see Josh Bell in a New York Mets uniform by the Aug. 2 trade deadline.

Andy Martino of SNY reported Monday there is "no momentum in trade talks between the Mets and Washington Nationals" regarding the first baseman. Martino noted Bell would be a "redundancy" after New York acquired slugger Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

Martino also pointed out New York is more likely to land other trade candidates such as Trey Mancini, C.J. Cron, Willson Contreras or perhaps even J.D. Martinez.

That the Mets would be in buying mode ahead of the deadline is no surprise.

They are in first place in the National League East at 59-37 with the opportunity to challenge for their first championship since 1986. The defending champion Atlanta Braves are just 1.5 games back, so any help the Mets can add could go a long way in the division race.

Yet it appears Bell will not be the one to provide that help.

The 2019 All-Star is slashing .305/.388/.496 with 13 home runs and 51 RBI this season for the Nationals after he launched 27 long balls a year ago. Power has never been a question for Bell, who hit a career-best 37 homers during his All-Star season with the Pirates.

However, the Mets added some power when they sent relief pitcher Colin Holderman to Pittsburgh for Vogelbach.

Vogelbach also made the 2019 All-Star Game with the Seattle Mariners and hit 30 home runs. He is slashing .229/.340/.429 with 12 home runs and 34 RBI in 76 games for the Pirates and Mets this season and provides pop on the left-hand side of the plate.

New York is 19th in the league in home runs with 93, so adding Vogelbach could improve one of its weaknesses as it pursues a playoff spot.