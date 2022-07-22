Daniel Vogelbach Traded to Mets from Pirates for Colin Holderman

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The New York Mets have added more power to their lineup by acquiring Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for relief pitcher Colin Holderman.

SNY's Andy Martino noted the Mets and Pirates have been talking about a deal for a few days, but this won't be New York's "big or final move for a hitter" before the Aug. 2 trade deadline.

The Mets begin the second half of their season on Friday with a 2.5-game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. Those two teams still have 12 head-to-head games remaining, including a five-game series at Citi Field from Aug. 4-7.

Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Mets are one of seven teams that made calls to the Washington Nationals about Juan Soto.

Despite their apparent interest in Soto, the Mets don't appear willing to break the bank to entice the Nationals to accept an offer for the 23-year-old superstar. Heyman reported Thursday that the Mets and New York Yankees don't want to trade their top three prospects for Soto.

Of course, time could also play a role in any rumors about Soto right now. Teams could change their approach as the Aug. 2 trade deadline nears.

For now, Vogelbach does represent an upgrade at designated hitter for the Mets. They have gotten a collective .216/.300/.362 slash line with nine homers and 45 RBI from that spot in the lineup this season.

Vogelbach hit .228/.338/.430 with 12 homers and 34 RBI in 75 games with Pittsburgh. He's best used in a platoon role with a right-handed hitter capable of playing against lefty pitching. The 29-year-old has a .489 career OPS against lefties (.817 OPS vs. righties).

The Pirates signed Vogelbach to a one-year deal in March. He was brought on to provide some offensive firepower to a lineup lacking depth and impact.

After a solid performance in the first half, Pirates general manager Ben Cherington was able to flip Vogelbach for a solid middle reliever. Holderman has a 2.04 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 17.2 innings as a rookie this season.