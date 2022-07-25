Police to Investigate Packers' AJ Dillon's Altercation with Officer at Lambeau Field

AP Photo/Morry Gash

The Green Bay Police Department is looking at an incident over the weekend in which an officer confronted Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon at Lambeau Field.

A department spokesperson described the incident as "a miscommunication between the Officer and Mr. Dillon" and told TMZ Sports the Internal Affairs division has launched a review.

Last Saturday, Lambeau Field played host to an international soccer friendly between Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

A video surfaced from the event showing Dillon at field level and interacting with the fans. At one point, an officer approaches Dillon and grabs his shirt collar when he appears to be preparing for a Lambeau Leap. The officer then shoves Dillon and exchanges a few more words before the third-year player jumps into the stands.

Dillon addressed the situation and said stadium security personnel provided him with permission to get on the field but that it apparently wasn't communicated to the Green Bay Police officer:

The police spokesperson told TMZ Sports the department "appreciates the perspective and supportive words from Mr. Dillon."

The 24-year-old totaled 1,000 yards from scrimmage in 2021, running for 803 yards and catching 34 passes for 313 yards. He figures to remain an important piece of the Packers offense in 2022.