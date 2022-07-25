Sydney McLaughlin Talks USA's Win After Allyson Felix Came out of Retirement to Help

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The return of Allyson Felix provided Sydney McLaughlin with added motivation ahead of the 4x400-meter relay at the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

"We're a family; we stick together," McLaughlin said after the United States' gold-medal triumph. "Allyson came out of retirement to get us here, so we wanted to do this."

Felix wasn't planning to run after the 4x400 mixed relay, with Team USA claiming bronze in that event. However, she was approached about competing in the 4x400 women's relay and helped the U.S. qualify for the final.

For her efforts, Felix collected her 14th gold medal from the World Championships, though she didn't run in the final. The quartet of McLaughlin, Talitha Diggs, Abby Steiner and Britton Wilson posted a time of 3:17.79 to cruise past Jamaica.

The United States earned 33 medals, including 13 golds, at the 2022 World Championships to lead the overall team standings.