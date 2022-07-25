NFL Coach on Zach Wilson: 'The Sky’s the Limit' for Jets QB Entering 2022 Season

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

A shaky rookie season has the NFL tepid on the prospect of Zach Wilson becoming a franchise quarterback.

That said, he at least has the confidence of one opposing quarterbacks coach.

“Tell me one marquee player that he had around him last year,” the coach told Mike Sando of The Athletic. “I still think the sky’s the limit for this kid. He’s got some young weapons now, and I think they are going to be a lot better.”

Wilson ranked 28th among quarterbacks in Sando's leaguewide polling of coaches.

