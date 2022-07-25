Updated Trade Packages for Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, More from Latest Buzz

2 of 4

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

The Trade: Donovan Mitchell for Evan Fournier, Quentin Grimes, Cam Reddish, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2025 first-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 first-round pick

This isn't the monster return that the Utah Jazz asked for (reportedly Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin, Miles McBride and a whopping six picks), but it's also pretty hard to imagine any other suitors beating it.

According to Charania, "several other teams have expressed interest to the Jazz when it comes to Mitchell, such as Washington, Miami, Toronto, Charlotte, Sacramento and Atlanta."

Among those, the Toronto Raptors might have the only piece that could trump a four-pick deal from New York, but Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported that the Raptors "are unwilling to part with reigning Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes." Understandably so.

Once Utah canvasses the league and realizes the biggest trade package of all time may not be a gimme for a player ranked in the 15 to 25 range, it should return to New York to extract as much as it can.

And if it's something in the neighborhood of what's laid out above, that's a heck of a deal for the Jazz.

On top of the first-round picks, Grimes has shown some potential as a positionless wing. He shot 38.1 percent from three as a rookie in 2021-22, and he followed that up with 22.6 points in this year's Las Vegas Summer League.

Cam Reddish still has upside as a potential three-and-D wing too. Prior to his trade to the Knicks last season, he was hitting 37.9 percent of this threes.

They're certainly not Brown and Tatum right now, but they're at least closer to that mold of positionless wings that Danny Ainge used to build the Celtics. He appears to be after something similar in Utah.

As for Evan Fournier, he's in their for salary-matching purposes. Perhaps if he shows enough in 2022-23, the Jazz can flip him for something down the line.

On New York's side of the deal, there's no doubt this is a steep price to pay. Some Knicks fans would likely balk at the inclusion of so much for an undersized 2 with major defensive limitations.

But Mitchell is a star the likes of which New York hasn't had since Carmelo Anthony. His offensive ceiling is among the highest in the league, and he'd at least make the Knicks exciting, something that's been exceptionally rare over the last 20-plus years.

None of those draft picks represents a sure thing. Mitchell is a 25-year-old multi-time All-Star who'll post an average in the mid-to-high 20s for points per game, and he gets even better in the playoffs.