Celtics' Jaylen Brown Tweets 'Smh' amid Inclusion in Kevin Durant Trade Rumors

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

It appears Jaylen Brown saw the latest development in the Kevin Durant trade saga.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the Boston Celtics offered Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick to the Brooklyn Nets for Durant. Brooklyn declined and made a counteroffer requesting Marcus Smart and more picks.

After the rumor surfaced, Brown tweeted this:

The allure of Durant is obvious, and the Celtics clearly have a wide-open championship window. Acquiring the 12-time All-Star undoubtedly puts Boston closer to winning a title.

The risk is that trying and failing to land Durant could destabilize the current roster a bit.

Brown averaged 23.6 points and 6.1 assists during the regular season, and in the playoffs, he helped his team post the second-lowest defensive rating (106.3), per NBA.com. Boston's run to the NBA Finals doesn't happen without the 25-year-old.

Now, he sees he might be deemed expendable if the Celtics can get a bigger and better star. This might be picking at old wounds, too, since the 6'6" wing was often linked in past attempts to get them the player who puts them over the top.

Even after Boston wins an Eastern Conference title, Brown still may not be safe. You wouldn't blame him if at a certain point this becomes too tiresome.

Danny Ainge was famously this close to finalizing any number of blockbuster trades when he was running Boston's front office, but he wasn't afraid to put business first when a good opportunity presented itself.

Ainge didn't hesitate to upgrade from Isaiah Thomas to Kyrie Irving in 2017, a move that didn't sit well with Thomas or some fans. It was ultimately the right move, though, because Thomas was never the same player after his hip injury the preceding season.

Although Ainge is no longer in Boston, president of basketball operations Brad Stevens seems to be applying the same approach.