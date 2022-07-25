NFL Rumors: Matt Corral, Panthers Agree to Rookie Contract After Baker Mayfield Trade

David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with rookie quarterback Matt Corral, who is expected to sign his contract Monday afternoon, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Corral was one of the few remaining unsigned players in the 2022 NFL draft.

The former Ole Miss star was a third-round pick in the draft (94th overall selection) and fourth quarterback selected. Fellow quarterbacks Desmond Ridder and Malik Willis—also selected in the third round—also agreed to their rookie deals within the past week.

Corral's deal comes just in time for the start of Panthers training camp on Tuesday, which could represent a big opportunity for the quarterback with plenty of uncertainty at the position.

Carolina acquired Baker Mayfield in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, although general manager Scott Fitterer said earlier this month there will be an "open competition" at the position.

"The reason why we added Baker was to make the group better as a whole," Fitterer said.

Sam Darnold remains in the competition as well, although the 2018 No. 3 overall pick had just nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions with the Panthers last year, producing a 71.9 rating. Mayfield also struggled in 2021 with an 83.1 passer rating after totaling 17 touchdowns and 13 picks.

Perhaps most importantly, both Darnold and Mayfield are heading into their final year of their contracts.

Corral will be the only one under team control going forward and has a chance to position himself as the quarterback of the future. Even if he doesn't win the starting job right out of the gate, the upcoming camp and preseason will be important for the 23-year-old to establish his place on the roster.