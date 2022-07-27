Deal or No Deal: MLB Trade Predictions Ahead of 2022 Deadline

0 of 8

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Now that Major League Baseball's Tuesday trade deadline is less than a week away, it won't be long before the stream of endless possibilities trickles down to one of a select few realities.

Until then, the best we can do is guess how it will play out.

So, follow along with us as we play a speculative game of deal or no deal. We've considered eight of the biggest questions looming over the trade market, from whether certain controllable aces will get moved to whether a major team in the American League East will buy or sell to, naturally, what will become of the best players available.

If you're hoping to read about Willson Contreras, Andrew Benintendi, Josh Bell and other pending free agents on non-contenders, you can stop now. There isn't a whole lot to say about them apart from, "Well, obviously they're going to be moved."

Otherwise, let's get to it.