    Celtics Fans Blast Nets for Rumor of Wanting Marcus Smart Added to Kevin Durant Trade

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJuly 25, 2022

    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    Boston Celtics fans apparently draw the line at Marcus Smart when it comes to any deal for Kevin Durant.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the Brooklyn Nets rejected a deal centered around Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick for Durant. The Nets reportedly want at least Brown and Marcus Smart along with picks and possibly more.

    Celtics fans were not happy about it:

    Michael DeMaio @GodTeams

    I absolutely do not want to give up an all star player like Jaylen brown, Marcus Smart and a pick for someone whose declining like Durant. <a href="https://t.co/O77aAHsF8v">https://t.co/O77aAHsF8v</a>

    KD ✪ @PrinceKDP13

    Nets asking for Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and picks for KD? Yeah the Celtics ain't doing that LMAO. Just move on bruh y'all already have a top 3 team in the East, why trade the players that had a huge part in you becoming that good? Doesn't make sense to me

    kd @FlakoSentYa

    Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown and multiple picks. <br><br>Not saying no because it’s Kevin Durant, saying no because why should we rip our finals bound roster, especially after we’ve shown we can guard KD.

    Clips ☘️🅱️ @bradyclips

    Celtics offered Nets Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and draft picks but the Nets said no unless you add Marcus Smart 🤣🤣 put the phone down, Brad

    2022 has arrived @brooks_english

    Boston needs to counter back grant Williams and another pick instead of Marcus smart and get this done

    Josh Engleman @JoshEngleman

    If this is to be believed, I have no idea how the Nets trade Durant. If you get a Brown/White/pick offer and ask them to also add in MARCUS SMART, the talks aren’t close. <a href="https://t.co/qpkkwQwI4w">https://t.co/qpkkwQwI4w</a>

    Zen @zenitfr

    Sean marks greedy ass will prolly ask Rob williams, Marcus smart and jaylen brown and multiple draft picks for KD lol

    “J.R.” ☘️ @jrdarville

    Yeah. But they want Marcus smart too and picks and that’s the deal breaker for me.

    🏴 @snaphoodie

    lmaoo trading jb and marcus smart for kd is a big NO

    Smart is the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year and averaged 12.1 points, 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game last season.

    The 28-year-old has been named first-team All-Defense three times and has twice won the league's Hustle Award, which helps make him a fan favorite in Boston.

    Even with these attributes, Smart is still somewhat limited offensively with a career high of 13.1 points per game in 2020-21. His career 38.2 field-goal percentage and 32.1 three-point percentage also show his inconsistency on that end of the court.

    Durant, a 12-time All-Star, two-time Finals MVP and four-time scoring champion, remains an elite offensive weapon at 33, as he averaged 29.9 points per game with a 51.8 field-goal percentage and 38.3 three-point percentage last season.

    Even in a relatively down year for him from an efficiency standpoint, he finished 2021-22 with a 4.8 value over replacement player to tie for sixth in the league, per Basketball Reference. That is more than Smart (1.5) and Brown (2.2) combined.

    Both Smart (5.6) and Brown (5.8) set career highs in win shares last season, but both fell well short of Durant (8.4), who had his worst mark since 2008-09 with at least 40 games played.

    If Durant stays healthy, he is one of the game's best players and someone who can carry a squad to a championship. The offseason addition of Malcolm Brogdon also makes Smart more expendable in Boston.

    Of course, the Celtics did just reach the NBA Finals with a team led by Jayson Tatum, Smart and Brown. Fans clearly want to keep the roster intact as they try to get over the top to a title.

