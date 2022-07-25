Celtics Fans Blast Nets for Rumor of Wanting Marcus Smart Added to Kevin Durant Trade

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Boston Celtics fans apparently draw the line at Marcus Smart when it comes to any deal for Kevin Durant.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the Brooklyn Nets rejected a deal centered around Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick for Durant. The Nets reportedly want at least Brown and Marcus Smart along with picks and possibly more.

Celtics fans were not happy about it:

Smart is the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year and averaged 12.1 points, 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game last season.

The 28-year-old has been named first-team All-Defense three times and has twice won the league's Hustle Award, which helps make him a fan favorite in Boston.

Even with these attributes, Smart is still somewhat limited offensively with a career high of 13.1 points per game in 2020-21. His career 38.2 field-goal percentage and 32.1 three-point percentage also show his inconsistency on that end of the court.

Durant, a 12-time All-Star, two-time Finals MVP and four-time scoring champion, remains an elite offensive weapon at 33, as he averaged 29.9 points per game with a 51.8 field-goal percentage and 38.3 three-point percentage last season.

Even in a relatively down year for him from an efficiency standpoint, he finished 2021-22 with a 4.8 value over replacement player to tie for sixth in the league, per Basketball Reference. That is more than Smart (1.5) and Brown (2.2) combined.

Both Smart (5.6) and Brown (5.8) set career highs in win shares last season, but both fell well short of Durant (8.4), who had his worst mark since 2008-09 with at least 40 games played.

If Durant stays healthy, he is one of the game's best players and someone who can carry a squad to a championship. The offseason addition of Malcolm Brogdon also makes Smart more expendable in Boston.

Of course, the Celtics did just reach the NBA Finals with a team led by Jayson Tatum, Smart and Brown. Fans clearly want to keep the roster intact as they try to get over the top to a title.