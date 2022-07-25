Every MLB Team's Biggest Reason for Optimism in 2nd Half of Season

6 of 6

John Fisher/Getty Images

Arizona Diamondbacks: Daulton Varsho, Alek Thomas establish themselves as part of the long-term core

The Diamondbacks have shown incremental improvement but remain at the bottom of the NL West standings, essentially sharing that real estate with the Colorado Rockies.

At the very least, Arizona can feel good about Daulton Varsho and Alek Thomas establishing themselves as part of the D-backs' future.

Varsho, 26, is sixth among qualified catchers in WAR. The rookie Thomas went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in a win against the Nationals on Saturday. Playing every day will allow Thomas to continue to develop, which is what this year is about for Arizona.

Colorado Rockies: Not making the same mistake twice

Last year, it was odd to see the Rockies not trade Trevor Story or Jon Gray ahead of the trade deadline since it was so obvious both would be leaving in free agency.

Given the Rockies are once again out of contention in July, it's time to learn from last year's mistake and not hold onto players who are not part of the team's future.

Alex Colome, 33, should be in high demand as one of the better available relievers at the deadline. He becomes a free agent after this season, as does starter Chad Kuhl.

The Mets have shown interest in 32-year-old All-Star C.J. Cron, according to Jon Heyman at the New York Post. Cron has one more season left on his current deal.

Los Angeles Dodgers: Best NL team on its worst day

They hold baseball's best record through 94 games and the highest run differential in the NL.

Despite some disappointing stretches earlier in the season, the Dodgers have emerged as possibly the best team in baseball. They have the highest OPS, the most runs scored and the lowest team ERA and WHIP.

The deadline for other contending NL teams should be about how they measure up against the Dodgers.

San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants: There is an extra wild-card spot, just in case

The Padres have a grip on the second of three wild-card spots, as PECOTA gives them an 83.9 percent chance at a wild card.

Last year, San Diego fizzled down the stretch and fell short of the postseason. This year, their chances are good despite not having superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., who only recently started swinging a bat again after breaking his wrist in the offseason.

The Giants are a far cry from last year's franchise-best 107-win team, but they are just two games out of the final wild-card spot.

What they do at the deadline could change their outlook. Last year, they kicked the tires on Kris Bryant, even though it didn't exactly work out.

They could make a move for another Cubs player, Willson Contreras, since they desperately need to upgrade that position.