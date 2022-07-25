Draymond Green Says 2017 Warriors Would've Beaten Michael Jordan's Bulls

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green wants basketball fans to stop comparing eras with different styles of play.

But he also wants them to know his 2017 Warriors squad would have no trouble with Michael Jordan's '98 and '96 Chicago Bulls teams even if that's, you know, comparing eras and bringing some debate to the table:

Debates involving the current era of NBA stars and Jordan are nothing new. After all, the question of who is the greatest player of all time between His Airness and LeBron James has been argued ad nauseam, and it is natural to compare the recent Warriors dynasty with the Bulls one of the 1990s.

The 1995-96 Bulls won an NBA-record 72 games only for the 2015-16 Warriors to break the record with 73 wins. The biggest difference, though, is that the Chicago team won the championship, while the Golden State team lost to James' Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

It is notable, then, that Green said the 2017 Warriors would be the ones to defeat MJ's Bulls since that is the team that added Kevin Durant and went on to win the first of back-to-back titles.

The styles would certainly be different with Golden State spacing the floor and launching threes and Chicago relying on Jordan's individual brilliance and physicality. Perhaps the biggest question is what role Steve Kerr would play considering he was a sharpshooting guard for the Bulls and the head coach of the Warriors.

Perhaps Green should ask his coach to weigh in on the debate since he is so well-versed on both sides.