Knicks 2022-23 Schedule: Top Games, Championship Odds and Record Predictions

The New York Knicks are hoping for a return to the playoffs in 2023.

The franchise is looking to put a disappointing 2021-22 season behind it. New York went 37-45 and failed to make the postseason, just one year after finishing fourth in the Eastern Conference.

This time around, the Knicks have a legitimate floor general to lead the way after signing point guard Jalen Brunson to a four-year, $104 million deal this offseason. He will be inserted into a nucleus that still includes Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson.

While New York doesn't have a bona fide superstar who will carry the franchise on his back, it has a group of hungry players who can be consistently competitive once chemistry is developed.

Here's a look at the slate New York will be facing this season.

2022-23 Knicks Schedule Details

Season Opener: Oct. 19 vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Championship Odds: +8000 (FanDuel)

Full Schedule: NBA.com

Top Matchups

Brooklyn Nets (First Game: Nov. 9)

Crosstown rivalries are usually intense, but not so much when one team isn't holding up its end of the competition.

The Knicks have not been victorious over the Brooklyn Nets since 2020 and have lost each of the last seven matchups. Six of those losses came by single digits, so it's not like New York is getting dominated. But the Knicks' inability to get past Brooklyn has made them the "little brother" in NYC for the past two years.

Thankfully for the Knicks, they had quite the uneventful offseason compared to the Nets. Kevin Durant reportedly requested to be traded from Brooklyn just three years after passing up the opportunity to sign with New York in favor of the Nets. Teammate Kyrie Irving was also the subject of trade talks.

Whether or not Durant and Irving are still wearing Brooklyn jerseys when the teams first meet, the Knicks need to end their skid against the Nets to gain confidence going forward. New York is matched up against Brooklyn four times this year, so the season series will also have implications on its standing in the Atlantic Division.

Boston Celtics (1st Game: Nov. 5)

The Knicks opened the 2021-22 season with a thrilling double-overtime victory against the Boston Celtics. The teams went in completely different directions after that night, with New York failing to make the playoffs and Boston representing the East in the NBA Finals.

With four matchups against the Celtics this season, the Knicks have ample opportunities to test themselves against the defending conference champions. The two teams split last year's season series, so New York has no reason to be intimidated.

Getting past Boston will be no easy task, especially with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown back for another year together. Point guard Malcolm Brogdon was also acquired this offseason, giving an already strong roster another boost.

The Knicks can prove themselves to be deserving of consideration for one of the top teams in the East by taking down the Celtics during the regular season.

Season Forecast

There should be low expectations for the Knicks in the 2022-23 season. While New York has a talented roster, the Eastern Conference is as competitive as it has ever been.

Brunson is a solid addition to the team, and it should make a difference to have a steady point guard running the show. The Knicks wanted him badly, and they're even under investigation by the NBA for possible tampering while they were pursuing him, per ESPN. Brunson won't wilt under the pressure to live up to his contract, but his presence alone doesn't instantly make New York a playoff contender.

For the Knicks to take a significant step this season, it will take some maturing from their younger players. Barrett has been a consistent player in his first three years, but he's yet to be the game-changer he was expected to be when New York selected him third overall in the 2019 draft. Perhaps having Brunson next to him will help him reach that next level.

Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin will also be expected to contribute more this year. The No. 8 pick in 2020, Toppin needs to show head coach Tom Thibodeau he's deserving of more than the 17.1 minutes per game he averaged last season. Quickley has shown flashes of brilliance as a backup point guard, and he should once again be in charge of leading the second unit.

But these players have yet to prove themselves in their young careers. With seasoned teams in the East like the Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors, there's no easy path for the Knicks.

Still, New York has enough pieces that should allow the team to at least compete for a spot in the play-in tournament. Until one of the team's younger players breaks out as a difference-maker, it's just hard to predict otherwise.

Record Prediction: 40-42

