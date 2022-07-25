The Rock's XFL Announces Host Cities for 2023 Season; Includes 3 New Locations

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The eight XFL teams now know where they will play in 2023.

Kevin Seifert of ESPN reported the league will have teams in Las Vegas; Orlando, Florida; San Antonio; Arlington, Texas; Houston; St. Louis; Seattle and Washington, D.C. The first three are new cities that were not used in the previous iteration of the league and replace New York, Los Angeles and Tampa Bay.

Seifert also noted the league assigned home stadiums for every team except the one in Las Vegas, which may eventually play in Allegiant Stadium.

The coaches were also assigned to teams with Bob Stoops taking over the Arlington one and Hines Ward taking over the San Antonio one:

Arlington, Texas: Choctaw Stadium, coach Bob Stoops

Houston: TDECU Stadium, coach Wade Phillips

Orlando, Florida: Camping World Stadium, coach Terrell Buckley

Las Vegas: TBA stadium, coach Rod Woodson

San Antonio: The Alamodome, coach Hines Ward

Seattle: Lumen Field, coach Jim Haslett

St. Louis: The Dome, coach Anthony Becht

Washington D.C.: Audi Field, coach Reggie Barlow

While the teams are still missing nicknames, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who is the league's owner, said, "We have been working on cool, new logos and innovative uniforms that match the dynamic and innovative vision of our league."

In April, the XFL announced it partnered with the NFL Alumni Academy to provide training programs for players who may play in the league.

This comeback is happening after the XFL suspended operations and eventually canceled the season in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also filed for bankruptcy in April of that year.

The first game for the new iteration is scheduled for Feb. 18.