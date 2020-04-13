XFL Files for Bankruptcy After Shutting Down Because of Coronavirus Pandemic

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

The XFL declared for bankruptcy Monday, per Eriq Gardner of the Hollywood Reporter, just days after suspending operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ESPN's Kevin Seifert and Field Yates reported Friday that the league had laid off nearly its entire staff and did not have plans to return for the 2021 season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.