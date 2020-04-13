XFL Files for Bankruptcy After Shutting Down Because of Coronavirus Pandemic

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 13, 2020

Tampa Bay Vipers quarterback Quinton Flowers (9) call for the ball to be snapped during an XFL football game against the New York Guardians, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. The New York Guardians won 23-3. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Steve Luciano/Associated Press

The XFL declared for bankruptcy Monday, per Eriq Gardner of the Hollywood Reporter, just days after suspending operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ESPN's Kevin Seifert and Field Yates reported Friday that the league had laid off nearly its entire staff and did not have plans to return for the 2021 season.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Former Bills Running Back Karlos Williams Opens Up About Reason for Not Playing in XFL

    XFL

    Former Bills Running Back Karlos Williams Opens Up About Reason for Not Playing in XFL

    Brian Lombardo
    via XFL News, XFL Returns In 2020, Cities, Teams, Players

    Dallas Cowboys Sign Houston Roughnecks CB Saivion Smith

    XFL

    Dallas Cowboys Sign Houston Roughnecks CB Saivion Smith

    Mark Perry
    via XFL News, XFL Returns In 2020, Cities, Teams, Players

    LA Chargers Sign LA Wildcats OT Storm Norton To A Two-Year Deal

    XFL

    LA Chargers Sign LA Wildcats OT Storm Norton To A Two-Year Deal

    Mark Perry
    via XFL News, XFL Returns In 2020, Cities, Teams, Players

    LA Wildcats WR Saeed Blacknall Signs With Pittsburgh Steelers

    XFL

    LA Wildcats WR Saeed Blacknall Signs With Pittsburgh Steelers

    Mark Perry
    via XFL News, XFL Returns In 2020, Cities, Teams, Players