2022 NBA Schedule Release: TV Info, Start Time, Date and More For Full Release

Nic Antaya

The NBA offseason brings the drama, but it eventually must give way to the actual games as the league's best teams and players battle it out for the coveted Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Never is that clearer than when the schedule is released and fans start going over the season's juiciest matchups and most anticipated showdowns. The full slate isn't out yet, but the league announced it will be released Wednesday.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2022-23 NBA schedule release plan.

2022-23 NBA Schedule Release Info

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 17

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Watch: Check Local Listings

Storylines to Watch

Dubs Running it Back

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

For the fourth time in eight years, the rest of the NBA is starting a new season in pursuit of the champion Golden State Warriors.

Golden State was a loaded dynasty while winning three titles in four seasons from 2014-15 through 2017-18, but this past season's championship felt different. After all, Kevin Durant was three years removed from the roster, Klay Thompson was battling back from serious injuries that kept him out for two years and the team missed the playoffs entirely in back-to-back campaigns when he was sidelined.

What's more, secondary players such as Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney played monster roles on the way to the title.

The Warriors could have chosen to trade some of their younger players and draft picks for another veteran as they chase another championship at the back end of Stephen Curry's prime. They were even connected to Durant at a time this offseason, which was surely a frightening thought for the rest of the league.

Yet the defending champions chose to remain relatively intact, with general manager Bob Myers even telling Mark Medina of NBA.com, "I like our team and where it's at. I want to give the guys a chance to do it again."

Running it back with Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green as the headliners and Poole, Wiggins and Looney as the key secondary options would likely be enough to contend again, but the Warriors may just improve from within.

Younger players such as Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody figure to make a leap with additional experience, and James Wiseman is the wild card in the frontcourt.

Wiseman has played just 39 games since Golden State selected him with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 NBA draft thanks to injuries, but he would provide some of the athletic rim protection and lob plays on the offensive side that the team has been missing of late.

If he can stay healthy and begin to live up to the expectations that accompanied him when he was drafted, the Warriors may be even better than when they won it all a season ago.

Can the Lakers Bounce Back?

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

It was championship-or-bust for the Los Angeles Lakers when the 2021-22 season started.

After all, their roster included a lengthy list of future Hall of Famers in LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard.

Just the combination of James and Davis alone figured to be enough to contend with the best teams in the Western Conference, and the addition of Westbrook meant a potential Big Three in Hollywood.

So much for that.

Los Angeles missed the playoffs entirely on the way to an ugly 33-49 record. The Westbrook fit was less than ideal given his shooting struggles and ball-dominant ways, and head coach Frank Vogel was fired at the conclusion of the regular season.

That led to an offseason of rumors with Westbrook's future up in the air and some speculation that James and Kyrie Irving would reunite with a potential trade for the Brooklyn Nets point guard.

Yet Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported in July that James, Davis and Westbrook "huddled up on a phone conversation the first weekend of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas with each expressing their commitment to one another and vowing to make it work."

Whether they can do that remains one of the league's biggest storylines.

James was again one of the best players in the league last season, but he turns 38 years old in December and may not have many years left to chase a fifth NBA title and further bolster what is already one of the best resumes in sports history.

Last season's effort from the Lakers was nowhere near enough to help the King in his quest for another ring, and they will look to bounce back under new head coach Darvin Ham in what figures to be a daunting Western Conference.

East Figures to be Another Logjam

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The champion ultimately came from the Western Conference, but there was no shortage of contenders in the East at the start of last season's playoffs.

The Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers all had the talent to make the NBA Finals, and the Brooklyn Nets loomed as a dangerous dark horse from the play-in tournament thanks to the presence of Durant and Irving.

It figures to be more of the same this season with Boston—which emerged from the loaded Eastern Conference playoffs with series wins over the Nets, Bucks and Heat—adding Malcolm Brogdon in a trade with the Indiana Pacers and many of the other key pieces returning to their respective rosters.

Betting against Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, the combination of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo in Miami, and the duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden in Philadelphia seems unwise, and that's not even considering the middle ground of the standings, which will also improve.

Chicago could be dangerous again if Lonzo Ball returns to health alongside Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic. Atlanta isn't far removed from its appearance in the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals and added All-Star Dejounte Murray to the backcourt next to Trae Young. Toronto is also seemingly always a threat come playoff time.

And then there is Brooklyn.

Durant and Irving were the biggest storylines for much of the offseason, but they are still on a Nets squad that will also get Ben Simmons back this season. That is enough firepower to beat any team in the league when they are all playing at their best, although it remains to be seen whether they can stay on the court and do that.

Whatever happens, the Eastern Conference figures to be a logjam of talented teams once again.