NBA Rumors: Heat Discussed Bam Adebayo Trade, Influential Team Member Shot It Down

While the Miami Heat could potentially widen their short-term championship window by acquiring a marquee star, they aren't yet prepared to use Bam Adebayo as a trade chip, according to the Sun Sentinel's Ira Winderman.

Winderman reported Friday the Heat have discussed internally the idea of jettisoning the star center, but "at least one influential member of the organization has shot down the notion."

The potential pitfalls with trading Adebayo are twofold.

Still only 25, the 2019-20 All-Star can be a key piece for the Heat for years to come. As Jimmy Butler, who turns 33 in September, begins to fade, Adebayo can be the centerpiece of the franchise.

Going all in with Butler and a 36-year-old Kyle Lowry could leave Miami with a difficult transition when it needs to pivot away from those two veterans.

There's also the fact Adebayo is an attractive piece for stars on their way to South Beach.

The Athletic's Sam Amick reported July 1 that Kevin Durant "would only want to play on a Heat team that includes [Butler], [Adebayo] and [Lowry]."

Adebayo averaged 10.1 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game in 2021-22. He's a versatile defender who can not only protect the rim but also remain effective on the perimeter when opposing teams switch him onto guards or smaller forwards.

On offense, the 6'9" center shot 54.9 percent in the pick-and-roll, per NBA.com. He nicely complements a ball-dominant playmaker or scorer.

As much as landing Durant or Donovan Mitchell would help the Heat right now, including Adebayo in any trade should be considered a last resort for the team.