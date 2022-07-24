Allyson Felix Comes out of Retirement to Help USA Advance In World Championships

Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics

Allyson Felix answered the call when the United States needed her to compete in the 4x400-meter relay at the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

It looked like Felix's career was over after she helped Team USA win bronze in the 4x400 mixed relay. Instead, she returned to the track Saturday as the U.S. qualified for the final in the 4x400 women's relay.

The quartet of Felix, Talitha Diggs, Kaylin Whitney and Jaide Stepter Baynes finished in 3:23.38.

"I was well on my way (to retirement)," Felix said. "I had no plans to be back here for the rest of the meet. But things happen. I felt good."

The 36-year-old indicated she was only asked to run in the preliminary heat, so that could be the extent of her comeback. Still, she stands to add another medal to her collection if Team USA earns a place on the podium.