Pete Rose to Appear on Phillies' Field with World Series Team for 1st Time Since Ban

Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Harold and Carole Pump Foundation

Pete Rose will make his first on-field appearance for the Philadelphia Phillies since receiving his lifetime ban from Major League Baseball in 1989, per the Associated Press.

MLB's all-time hit leader will take part in the Phillies' alumni weekend and will be introduced alongside his teammates from the 1980 World Series team during the Aug. 7 celebration.

The Phillies confirmed the news to the Associated Press after Larry Bowa, another member of the 1980 team, first said Rose would be there.

Rose spent five seasons with Philadelphia after playing the majority of his 24-year career with the Cincinnati Reds. He received a lifetime ban from MLB after placing bets on games while a player and manager in Cincinnati, and he has not been reinstated.

Though he has taken part in ceremonies with the Reds organization, the 81-year-old is yet to make an appearance for Philadelphia.