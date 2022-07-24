Trae Young, John Collins Combine for 38 in Black Pearl Elite's Drew League Upset Loss

Trae Young, John Collins Combine for 38 in Black Pearl Elite's Drew League Upset LossJuly 24, 2022
Trae Young and John Collins were the latest NBA players to appear in the Drew League this season, with the Atlanta Hawks stars suiting up for Black Pearl Elite against Citi Team Blazers on Saturday.
Black Pearl Elite erased an 11-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to get within one point with 1.3 seconds remaining, but Citi Team held on for a 103-100 victory.
The Hawks duo combined for 38 points, but they were an inefficient 13-of-32 from the field.
Even though the final score didn't go in their favor, Young and Collins gave the fans in attendance plenty to cheer about.
Drew League @DrewLeague
ATL connection at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheDrew?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheDrew</a> today.<a href="https://twitter.com/TheTraeYoung?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheTraeYoung</a> with the off the backboard dime to <a href="https://twitter.com/jcollins20_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jcollins20_</a>! <a href="https://t.co/LIJEOnagWj">pic.twitter.com/LIJEOnagWj</a>
NBA @NBA
Trae Young ➡️ John Collins for the tough and-one 💪<br><br>Catch them live in <a href="https://twitter.com/DrewLeague?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DrewLeague</a> action NOW on <a href="https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW">https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW</a> and the NBA App!<br><br>📲 <a href="https://t.co/7kEPbDcgmN">https://t.co/7kEPbDcgmN</a> <a href="https://t.co/M5JCRltv3U">pic.twitter.com/M5JCRltv3U</a>
When Young wasn't helping to set up his teammate, he was showing off his patented shooting touch to get Elite back into the game.
NBA @NBA
Trae from DEEP 🎯<a href="https://twitter.com/DrewLeague?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DrewLeague</a> action is streaming live now on <a href="https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW">https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW</a> and the NBA App!<br><br>➡️ <a href="https://t.co/7kEPbDcgmN">https://t.co/7kEPbDcgmN</a> <a href="https://t.co/QyrGkMMTtP">pic.twitter.com/QyrGkMMTtP</a>
The two-time All-Star was also attacking the basket when he found an opening to get around a defender.
NBA @NBA
.<a href="https://twitter.com/TheTraeYoung?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheTraeYoung</a> is just getting started in <a href="https://twitter.com/DrewLeague?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DrewLeague</a> action! 🧑🍳<br><br>Watch him and John Collins live now on <a href="https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW">https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW</a> and the NBA App!<br><br>➡️ <a href="https://t.co/7kEPbDcgmN">https://t.co/7kEPbDcgmN</a> <a href="https://t.co/nPgkNEjCCl">pic.twitter.com/nPgkNEjCCl</a>
NBA @NBA
This hand switch from Trae Young 🤯<br><br>He's hooping right now in <a href="https://twitter.com/DrewLeague?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DrewLeague</a> action on <a href="https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW">https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW</a> and the NBA App!<br><br>➡️ <a href="https://t.co/7kEPbDcgmN">https://t.co/7kEPbDcgmN</a> <a href="https://t.co/AENj3qPoYt">pic.twitter.com/AENj3qPoYt</a>
It was a rough day overall for Collins, who fouled out and was on the receiving end of a poster dunk in the third quarter.
Basketball fans had some thoughts on watching the Hawks' duo play on the losing team in the Drew League.
The showings by Young and Collins did pale in comparison to what LeBron James did in his return to Drew League play last weekend. The four-time NBA MVP had 42 points, 16 rebounds and four steals for MMV Cheaters against Black Pearl Elite.
Kevin Punter Jr. was named player of the game after dropping 26 points and seven rebounds for the Blazers.
While this certainly wasn't the rousing moment of triumph that Young may have been hoping for in his first Drew League appearance since 2019, it is a testament to how much talent is on the floor that two high-level NBA players didn't cruise to victory.