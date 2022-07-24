X

Trae Young, John Collins Combine for 38 in Black Pearl Elite's Drew League Upset Loss

Adam WellsJuly 24, 2022

Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

Trae Young and John Collins were the latest NBA players to appear in the Drew League this season, with the Atlanta Hawks stars suiting up for Black Pearl Elite against Citi Team Blazers on Saturday.

Black Pearl Elite erased an 11-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to get within one point with 1.3 seconds remaining, but Citi Team held on for a 103-100 victory.

The Hawks duo combined for 38 points, but they were an inefficient 13-of-32 from the field.

Law Murray 🛢 @LawMurrayTheNU

Trae Young: 22/5/7 with 7 steals (7/16 FGs)<br><br>John Collins: 16/12 with a block (6/16 FGs)<br><br>Kevin Punter had game-high 26 points for Citi Team Blazers, Malcolm Thomas added 13/13/6 <a href="https://t.co/3u480fzx9d">https://t.co/3u480fzx9d</a>

Even though the final score didn't go in their favor, Young and Collins gave the fans in attendance plenty to cheer about.

Drew League @DrewLeague

ATL connection at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheDrew?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheDrew</a> today.<a href="https://twitter.com/TheTraeYoung?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheTraeYoung</a> with the off the backboard dime to <a href="https://twitter.com/jcollins20_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jcollins20_</a>! <a href="https://t.co/LIJEOnagWj">pic.twitter.com/LIJEOnagWj</a>

NBA @NBA

Trae Young ➡️ John Collins for the tough and-one 💪<br><br>Catch them live in <a href="https://twitter.com/DrewLeague?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DrewLeague</a> action NOW on <a href="https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW">https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW</a> and the NBA App!<br><br>📲 <a href="https://t.co/7kEPbDcgmN">https://t.co/7kEPbDcgmN</a> <a href="https://t.co/M5JCRltv3U">pic.twitter.com/M5JCRltv3U</a>

When Young wasn't helping to set up his teammate, he was showing off his patented shooting touch to get Elite back into the game.

NBA @NBA

Trae from DEEP 🎯<a href="https://twitter.com/DrewLeague?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DrewLeague</a> action is streaming live now on <a href="https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW">https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW</a> and the NBA App!<br><br>➡️ <a href="https://t.co/7kEPbDcgmN">https://t.co/7kEPbDcgmN</a> <a href="https://t.co/QyrGkMMTtP">pic.twitter.com/QyrGkMMTtP</a>

NBA @NBA

Ice Trae from the corner! ❄️<br><br>Drew League action is live now on <a href="https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW">https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW</a> and the NBA App.<br><br>📲 <a href="https://t.co/7kEPbDcgmN">https://t.co/7kEPbDcgmN</a> <a href="https://t.co/fSeZ8yKj2w">pic.twitter.com/fSeZ8yKj2w</a>

Video Play Button
✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
Overtime @overtime

CASH ME OUT TRAE 💰 <a href="https://twitter.com/TheTraeYoung?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheTraeYoung</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/DrewLeague?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DrewLeague</a> <a href="https://t.co/ICB2HdtNQ2">pic.twitter.com/ICB2HdtNQ2</a>

The two-time All-Star was also attacking the basket when he found an opening to get around a defender.

NBA @NBA

.<a href="https://twitter.com/TheTraeYoung?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheTraeYoung</a> is just getting started in <a href="https://twitter.com/DrewLeague?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DrewLeague</a> action! 🧑‍🍳<br><br>Watch him and John Collins live now on <a href="https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW">https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW</a> and the NBA App!<br><br>➡️ <a href="https://t.co/7kEPbDcgmN">https://t.co/7kEPbDcgmN</a> <a href="https://t.co/nPgkNEjCCl">pic.twitter.com/nPgkNEjCCl</a>

NBA @NBA

This hand switch from Trae Young 🤯<br><br>He's hooping right now in <a href="https://twitter.com/DrewLeague?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DrewLeague</a> action on <a href="https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW">https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW</a> and the NBA App!<br><br>➡️ <a href="https://t.co/7kEPbDcgmN">https://t.co/7kEPbDcgmN</a> <a href="https://t.co/AENj3qPoYt">pic.twitter.com/AENj3qPoYt</a>

buckets @buckets

trae young with the cold finish at the drew league 🥶 <a href="https://t.co/UavXUOwiUQ">pic.twitter.com/UavXUOwiUQ</a>

It was a rough day overall for Collins, who fouled out and was on the receiving end of a poster dunk in the third quarter.

buckets @buckets

tough day for john collins at the drew league. got postered, became the 1st nba player to foul out at the drew &amp; he &amp; trae young’s squad lost 😬 <a href="https://t.co/uSMsXEkuVL">pic.twitter.com/uSMsXEkuVL</a>

Basketball fans had some thoughts on watching the Hawks' duo play on the losing team in the Drew League.

Long Live Love Ones 🕊🖤 @Pthalionn

Trae Young &amp; John Collins lost at the Drew League 😂💀

OG MIYAGI @ItzBlizz

They ont even wanna tell u Trae Young stat line at the Drew..

King Willo & King Cash @bballtrenches

So Trae Young And John Collins Really Wen To Tbe Drew League and Really Ain’t Help the team they played For win .. they really lost 😂😂😂😂

Carliss Bussey jr @Cjblamen

Trae Young &amp; John Collins went to the Drew &amp; stunk it up. John Collins being the first NBA player to foul out at the Drew is crazy.

The showings by Young and Collins did pale in comparison to what LeBron James did in his return to Drew League play last weekend. The four-time NBA MVP had 42 points, 16 rebounds and four steals for MMV Cheaters against Black Pearl Elite.

Kevin Punter Jr. was named player of the game after dropping 26 points and seven rebounds for the Blazers.

While this certainly wasn't the rousing moment of triumph that Young may have been hoping for in his first Drew League appearance since 2019, it is a testament to how much talent is on the floor that two high-level NBA players didn't cruise to victory.

🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.