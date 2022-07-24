Trae Young, John Collins Combine for 38 in Black Pearl Elite's Drew League Upset Loss

Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

Trae Young and John Collins were the latest NBA players to appear in the Drew League this season, with the Atlanta Hawks stars suiting up for Black Pearl Elite against Citi Team Blazers on Saturday.

Black Pearl Elite erased an 11-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to get within one point with 1.3 seconds remaining, but Citi Team held on for a 103-100 victory.

The Hawks duo combined for 38 points, but they were an inefficient 13-of-32 from the field.

Even though the final score didn't go in their favor, Young and Collins gave the fans in attendance plenty to cheer about.

When Young wasn't helping to set up his teammate, he was showing off his patented shooting touch to get Elite back into the game.

The two-time All-Star was also attacking the basket when he found an opening to get around a defender.

It was a rough day overall for Collins, who fouled out and was on the receiving end of a poster dunk in the third quarter.

Basketball fans had some thoughts on watching the Hawks' duo play on the losing team in the Drew League.

The showings by Young and Collins did pale in comparison to what LeBron James did in his return to Drew League play last weekend. The four-time NBA MVP had 42 points, 16 rebounds and four steals for MMV Cheaters against Black Pearl Elite.

Kevin Punter Jr. was named player of the game after dropping 26 points and seven rebounds for the Blazers.

While this certainly wasn't the rousing moment of triumph that Young may have been hoping for in his first Drew League appearance since 2019, it is a testament to how much talent is on the floor that two high-level NBA players didn't cruise to victory.