HSBB Player Hansel Enmanuel Commits to Northwestern State; Had Offer from Memphis

High school basketball standout Hansel Enmanuel is committing to play college basketball at Northwestern State.

The one-armed phenom also had offers to play at Memphis, Tennessee State and Bethune-Cookman.

Enmanuel also considered playing for Overtime Elite, the Atlanta-based basketball league that describes itself as providing "the world's most talented young basketball players a better pathway to becoming professional athletes."

Enmanuel, a combo guard, is a senior at Life Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Florida. The 6'4" standout averaged 25.9 points, 11.0 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 3.4 blocks per game through February 15.

He also recently made a strong impression in the Drew League for BB4L, putting together some highlight-reel plays.

When he was six years old, Enmanuel's left arm was amputated after a cinderblock wall collapsed on him, trapping him for two hours.

Enmanuel is a 3-star recruit and the 22nd-ranked high school prospect out of Florida, per 247Sports. He has also received a $1.4 million NIL evaluation from On3.