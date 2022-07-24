HSBB Player Hansel Enmanuel Commits to Northwestern State; Had Offer from Memphis

HSBB Player Hansel Enmanuel Commits to Northwestern State; Had Offer from MemphisJuly 24, 2022
High school basketball standout Hansel Enmanuel is committing to play college basketball at Northwestern State.
The one-armed phenom also had offers to play at Memphis, Tennessee State and Bethune-Cookman.
Enmanuel also considered playing for Overtime Elite, the Atlanta-based basketball league that describes itself as providing "the world's most talented young basketball players a better pathway to becoming professional athletes."
Enmanuel, a combo guard, is a senior at Life Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Florida. The 6'4" standout averaged 25.9 points, 11.0 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 3.4 blocks per game through February 15.
He also recently made a strong impression in the Drew League for BB4L, putting together some highlight-reel plays.
Drew League @DrewLeague
Playing in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheDrew?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheDrew</a> is a rite of passage for some of the best young hoopers in the country. <a href="https://twitter.com/BaronDavis?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BaronDavis</a> and BB4L brought Hansel Emmanuel out today and he’s already making noise. 😤 <a href="https://t.co/sl3LUu0NX4">pic.twitter.com/sl3LUu0NX4</a>
When he was six years old, Enmanuel's left arm was amputated after a cinderblock wall collapsed on him, trapping him for two hours.
Enmanuel is a 3-star recruit and the 22nd-ranked high school prospect out of Florida, per 247Sports. He has also received a $1.4 million NIL evaluation from On3.