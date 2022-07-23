Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors: Knicks Remain 'Most Likely Landing Spot' for Jazz Star

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Things appear to have gone quiet on the Donovan Mitchell trade front, but if a deal comes together, the New York Knicks remain the favorites to land the three-time All-Star.

Per Steve Popper of Newsday, the Knicks are "the most likely landing spot" for Mitchell if the Utah Jazz move him.

The Jazz have understandably put a significant price on Mitchell in trade discussions.

NBA insider Marc Stein (h/t Elias Schuster of Bleacher Nation) reported Tuesday that Jazz CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge was seeking seven of New York's future first-round draft picks.

During a July 14 appearance on ESPN 700 in Utah (h/t CBS Sports' Brad Botkin), Tony Jones of The Athletic noted the Jazz offered Mitchell to the Knicks "for six future first-round draft picks plus Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin and Miles McBride."

New York "backed away" from that deal, Jones said.

Ainge has historically taken a hard stance in trade talks to ensure he gets the deal he wants. The strategy has paid off multiple times. He got three unprotected first-round draft picks and more from the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Jason Terry and more in 2013 while working for the Boston Celtics.

That deal helped the Celtics draft Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Earlier this offseason, Ainge parlayed the Minnesota Timberwolves' desire for a center into getting four first-round picks and a pick swap for Rudy Gobert.

The Jazz haven't indicated they will move Mitchell before the start of the season. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported July 12 that they are willing to listen to offers.

The Knicks have often been cited as the most likely destination for Mitchell. They are certainly trying to become a playoff contender next season after signing Jalen Brunson in free agency.

Mitchell is an impact offensive player who would help any team. The 25-year-old has averaged at least 20 points per game in each of his first five seasons. He ranked 13th in the league with 25.9 points per game in 67 starts during the 2021-22 campaign.