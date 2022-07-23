Sydney Sweeney Jokes Red Sox 'Should've Put Me in' After Attending Historic 28-5 Loss

Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The Toronto Blue Jays obliterated the Boston Red Sox 28-5 at Fenway Park on Friday, the same night Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney threw out the first pitch.

After the game, Sweeney roasted the Red Sox on Instagram for their embarrassing effort, saying that the team should have put her in.

The game was a low point for the Red Sox.

Among the mistakes, Boston allowed an inside-the-park grand slam to Raimel Tapia on a ball that Jarren Duran lost "in the twilight." That extended Toronto's lead to 10-0.

Later in the game, Matt Chapman hit a routine fly ball that should have been caught but dropped in between three Red Sox players. By the end of the fifth inning, the Blue Jays had taken a 25-3 lead.

The 28 runs the Blue Jays scored are a single-game franchise record. It was also the most runs the Red Sox have ever given up in a game.