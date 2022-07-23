Senior British Open 2022: Darren Clarke, Paul Broadhurst Tied for Lead After Round 3

Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Darren Clarke and Paul Broadhurst are tied for the lead after three rounds of the Senior Open Championship at Gleneagles in Scotland.

Clarke shot one under and Broadhurst shot four under to grab a share of the lead Saturday. They are nine under for the tournament and hold a one-stroke advantage on Steven Alker and Jerry Kelly.

Here's a look at the leaderboard and a deeper dive into the performances of Clarke and Broadhurst.

Leaderboard

T-1. Paul Broadhurst, -9

T-1. Darren Clarke, -9

T-3. Jerry Kelly, -8

T-3. Steven Alker, -8

T-5. Ernie Els, -6

T-5. Padraig Harrington, -6

T-5. Colin Montgomerie, -6

T-5. Stuart Appleby, -6

T-5. Thongchai Jaidee, -6

T-10. Bernhard Langer, -5

T-10. James Kingston, -5

Full leaderboard available at EuropeanTour.com

Clarke entered Saturday in the lead at eight under through two rounds.

The 53-year-old didn't have the best performance in Round 3, however. After sinking a birdie on the first hole, he shot for par through the rest of the front nine before carding another birdie on hole nine.

Clarke stumbled on the 12th and 13th holes, carding back-to-back bogeys before ending the day with a birdie on hole 18.

Meanwhile, Broadhurst had one of the most impressive performances after entering the day tied for third at five under.

Like Clarke, Broadhurst carded a birdie on the opening hole. However, he had a better performance on the front nine than Clarke, carding another birdie on the third hole and a bogey on the fifth.

Where Broadhurst really made a difference was on the back nine with four birdies and a bogey.

Kelly also entered the day tied for third, and while he improved to eight under for the tournament, he remains in third place going into the final round. The 55-year-old carded four birdies and a bogey to help separate himself from the remainder of the field.

Alker, meanwhile, started the day at four under but was able to climb to third on the leaderboard with six birdies and two bogeys.

The final round of the Senior Open Championship is set for Sunday. If Clarke were to win this year's tournament, it would be his first victory in the event since 2011. If Broadhurst wins, it will be his first victory in the event in his career.