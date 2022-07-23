Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: 'It Won't Matter' to Me What Other QBs are Paid

AP Photo/Eric Gay

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes said he's not concerned about the ever-rising salaries for quarterbacks as he prepares to start his 10-year, $450 million contract.

Mahomes signed his extension with K.C. in 2020 when he still had two years left on his rookie deal. The deal's $45 million average is down to fourth in the NFL behind three other QBs: the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers ($50.3 million), Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray ($46.1 million) and Cleveland Browns' Deshaun Watson ($46 million), per Spotrac.

The 2018 NFL MVP told reporters Friday he's not worried about potentially missing out on some short-term financial gains by signing a long-term deal early:

"When I signed my deal, I knew I was going to be pretty set for life, regardless of what the market kind of happens. But you just keep playing. Money is one thing, but when you get those Super Bowl rings, at the end of your career, I think that's going to be what you look back upon. I think I've made enough money from the football field and obviously off of it as well, that it won't matter at the end of the day."

