UFC Fight Night 208: Blaydes vs. Aspinall Odds, Schedule, Predictions

Tom Aspinall gets his toughest test to date with Curtis Blaydes headlining a Fight Night card from the O2 Arena in London.

Aspinall has enjoyed a quick ascent up the heavyweight rankings. The 29-year-old has been on a tear since his UFC debut in July 2020. Now, two years later, he's getting the opportunity to prove he belongs among the true contenders in the division.

He's not the only rising British star who will be out to prove something.

Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett draws Jordan Leavitt on the main card. His bold personality, unique look and exciting style has given him the opportunity to get a push from the organization.

The co-main event was supposed to feature Darren Till, but Chris Curtis will step in on late notice to fight Jack Hermansson in an interesting middleweight matchup.

Here's a look at the whole card and a closer look at the biggest fights of the night.