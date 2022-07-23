Blue Jays Set Franchise Record for Runs in a Game with 25 in 5 Innings vs. Red Sox

Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Friday's game between the Blue Jays and Red Sox couldn't have gone any worse for Boston, but it was a record-setting evening for Toronto.

The Blue Jays set a new franchise record for runs in a game with 25 runs in five innings during Friday's game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

The Blue Jays tacked on two more runs by the sixth inning to take a 27-5 lead. The 27 runs are tied for the most runs the Red Sox have given up in a game. Boston had not let up 27 runs since July 7, 1923 against Cleveland.

It was a wild night for the Red Sox.

Every pitcher gave up more runs than they recorded outs as Toronto's bats came out of the All-Star break on fire.

Bo Bichette hit an RBI in the first inning before Matt Chapman blasted a two-run shot in the second. In the third inning, Toronto continued to get hits before the Red Sox allowed an inside-the-park grand slam to Raimel Tapia after Jarren Duran lost the ball as it dropped.

At that point, the Blue Jays had a 10-0 lead over Boston.

In the fourth inning, Teoscar Hernandez hit a solo home run and Danny Jansen added a three-run blast to make the score 14-0.

The onslaught only continued into the fifth inning as the Blue Jays tacked on 11 more runs, highlighted by a Chapman routine fly-ball that should have been caught but dropped in between three Red Sox players.

The Red Sox eventually tacked on three runs, but Toronto already called game at that point.

Toronto entered Friday's game third in the AL East with a 50-43 record while Boston dropped to fourth in the division with a 48-45 record. The Red Sox are now in danger of falling to last place in the division as the Baltimore Orioles own a 46-46 record.