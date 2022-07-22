Rams' Sean McVay: Matthew Stafford 'Feeling Good' After Elbow Injury Recovery

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is set to begin throwing again after recovering from an elbow injury this summer, which is a good sign with the 2022 campaign quickly approaching.

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday that Stafford is "feeling good" and is ready to go for the start of training camp next week after not throwing a football all spring.

