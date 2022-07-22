Senior British Open 2022: Darren Clarke Holds 2-Shot Lead After 2nd-Round 67

Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Darren Clarke opened up a two-stroke lead on the field Friday at the Senior British Open in Scotland after second-round play.

Clarke shot a three-under 67 to move to eight-under for the event, two strokes clear of the United States' Scott Parel.

Eight golfers are tied in third (five-under) behind them.

