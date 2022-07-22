X

    Karl-Anthony Towns Talks Anthony Edwards Dynamic, Hopes of Reaching Shaq-Kobe Levels

    Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images

    Karl-Anthony Towns believes the sky's the limit for himself and young star Anthony Edwards.

    During an appearance on ESPN's NBA Today on Friday, KAT told Malika Andrews he hopes the duo can form a partnership that hasn't been seen since Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant paired together on the Los Angeles Lakers:

    "Go out there, play at a level that hasn't been seen since Shaq and Kobe, if possible," Towns said of how he and Edwards might develop into the NBA's top duo. "Do what we do best. I just think we need to continue being ourselves and raise our games all around."

    Shaq and Kobe, of course, won three titles together for the Lakers and were both first-ballot Hall of Famers. So Towns has set an extraordinarily high bar for himself and Edwards.

